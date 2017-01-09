Clark County coroner identifies man killed after crashing into parked car in Summerlin

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the name of the man who died after crashing into parked car in Summerlin.

Gregory Paul Vicknair, 58, was from Kingman, Arizona. He died at the scene at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Vicknair was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon when he drove into a front yard and hit a Ford Mustang in a driveway at 355 Carlisle Crossing, near Palo Verde High School, Metropolitan police said.

There were no other injures, as the Mustang was unoccupied.

Metro said a medical episode may have caused the crash. Cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy.

