Errant ATVs, motorcycles a concern at Palo Verde High

Riders on motorized vehicles have been wreaking havoc at Palo Verde High School, and principal Darren Sweikert says he thinks he knows who’s responsible.

“I am aware, but I’m not aware of all the information you just shared with me,” he told a reporter, adding, “This has been brought up this last week to me and I’m getting pretty close to figuring out who it is.”

View received an anonymous letter and photos that said kids were driving dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on Pavilion Center in front of Sig Rogich Middle and Palo Verde High schools when school lets out. It also said someone has walked the sidewalks with an airsoft gun, shooting at birds, while another has shot rocks from a slingshot at houses.

Clark County School District police said people on motorbikes and quads come to campus sporadically.

The school police patrol on bicycles — no match for the motorized vehicles, so they don’t bother giving chase. The rowdy students have come into the high school’s courtyard and even disrupted basketball practice at the gym, the letter states. One time, a quad driver spotted an officer and popped a wheelie, then gestured obscenely before zooming off, it adds.

It is illegal to drive a quad on city streets, and any motorcycle has to meet certain requirements, be registered and be licensed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Suzie Harrison, principal at Sig Rogich, said she was not aware of the issue and would investigate.

Sweikert noted that it was difficult to catch riders, especially if they went off-campus. There also was the matter of how much power he could wield regarding off-campus activity.

Capt. Ken Young of the CCSD police said he was not aware of the problem.

“I believe these are happening in Metro’s jurisdiction and happening in the neighborhood and spilling towards the school,” he said. When he checked police logs for the incidents in question, he saw only entries for Metro.

Some parents expressed alarm.

Pam Torres, who was waiting at the school to pick up her child, said she had seen a motorcycles once or twice in the area but could not tell if it was a student.

“It’s not safe for the motorbikes or quads to be anywhere in the residential areas,” she said.

Yuki Underwood had issues with how students drive in general.

“You can tell they just got their driver’s license … it’s dangerous sometimes,” she said.

Underwood said she waits for her child on a side street because she’s wary of her parked car getting hit.

Phil Robinson lives across the street from the high school. He said he hears motorcycles now and then and wasn’t aware of students shooting air guns or firing rocks.

As for what punishment his department might mete out, “it’s going to be confidential,” Sweikert said. “We don’t share discipline (measures); it’s all done confidentially except for the parents. There’s never a promise that we can get them to stop.”

