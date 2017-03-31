Adidas adopting new store design for Las Vegas Strip store

Footwear retailer Adidas is updating its Strip store into a new design inspired by high school stadiums.

The design will finish by June and will resemble the company’s New York stores, company spokeswoman Maria Culp said.

The Strip location, at Showcase Mall, 3785 Las Vegas Boulevard South near the M&M store, will have a tunnel entrance reminiscent of what high school athletes run through on the way to the field. It will have a test area that uses Run Genie, tablet software to help employees recommend shoes based on how a customer runs and what’s in stock.

Adidas opened the location about 10 years ago.

Frank Volk, executive vice president at real estate firm Robert K. Futterman & Associates who specializes in real estate on the Strip, said the changes at Adidas and recent addition of Skechers are positive upgrades for Showcase.

Some view Showcase as the Strip’s answer to Times Square for its flashy signs and easy accessibility for pedestrians. But like other brick-and-mortar shopping centers, the goal is winning back shoppers lost to online marketplaces.

The Strip is not immune to trends in retail. Earlier this month, women’s apparel chain Bebe said it will close down all stores nationwide to become an online brand. Its Las Vegas Valley locations included Forum Shops at Caesars, Fashion Show and Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, all on the Strip.

Brick-and-mortar retailers are adding more entertainment to stores to get shoppers away from their computers, Volk said.

Tourists on the Strip usually intend to spend a certain amount on shopping. But trying to lure them in just based on a store’s racks is obsolete, he said.

“Those are days of yore,” Volk said. “In any tourist market, not just Las Vegas, in general they can be insulated from trends in retail spending. But in this case, we are not insulated.”

