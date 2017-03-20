Posted 

Body found in landscaping near Las Vegas Strip casino

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Casino security found a body in the landscaping near Caesars Palace on Monday morning, March 20, 2017. (Erik Kabik)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A body was found on the Strip by casino security Monday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10:50 a.m. to the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Caesars Palace to investigate a body in the landscaping.

Metro said the death does not appear suspicious.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

