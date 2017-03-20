Body found in landscaping near Las Vegas Strip casino

A body was found on the Strip by casino security Monday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10:50 a.m. to the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Caesars Palace to investigate a body in the landscaping.

Metro said the death does not appear suspicious.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

