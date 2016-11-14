Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on Strip

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon on The Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to an accident at 101 Convention Center Drive shortly after 1 p.m. and found the badly injured woman, Metro police Lt. Larry Hadfield said. He said it was not immediately clear if she was on foot or on a bicycle or scooter when she was struck.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Convention Center Drive was closed to traffic in the immediate area of the accident as officers investigated, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.