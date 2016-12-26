There’s plenty of places in Las Vegas to recyle that Christmas tree

The gifts have been opened, and now it’s time for the holiday cleanup.

There’s good news for those who bought evergreens for their Christmas trees: There are 30 places you can recycle your trees in the Las Vegas Valley from now until Jan. 15.

The Springs Preserve has posted a listing of drop-off sites, and you can search for the closest location to your address on its website.

To prepare your tree for recycling, first remove all nonorganic materials — lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree stands. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half.

Recycled trees are made into mulch for use in gardens and parks across the valley. Flocked trees, the ones sprayed with fake snow, cannot be recycled.

More than 196,000 trees have been recycled since the community-based Christmas tree recycling program began in 2001, according to the UNLV recycling center. More than 20,000 trees were recycled last year to make more than 176 tons of mulch for local projects

“More Southern Nevadans than ever are giving back to the community during the holidays by recycling their Christmas trees instead of tossing them out with the trash,” UNLV recycling manager Tara Pike-Nordstrom said in a statement. “Each year, thousands of trees are diverted from landfills and used to beautify local parks and gardens – a testament to strong community and holiday spirit and a true win-win for Southern Nevada.”

Mulch from the trees will also be available for free at multiple locations.

From Dec. 28 to Jan. 14 you can grab some at Henderson’s Pecos Legacy Park, 150 N. Pecos Road, and the Acacia Demonstration Garden, 50 Casa Del Fuego St.

Mulch will also be made available from the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension at its North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive, and its Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas, 8050 Paradise Road.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.