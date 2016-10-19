Marvel releases teaser trailer for highly anticipated ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2’

LOS ANGELES — The guardians are back in business and battling baddies in the first teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” After all, “the galaxy won’t save itself.”

The sneak peek debuted an hour after the film’s poster reveal.

In between action-packed scenes of chaos and destruction, set to Blue Swede’s 1968 earworm “Hooked on a Feeling,” Dave Bautista’s Drax teaches Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord a thing or two about love.

“There are two types of beings in the universe: Those who dance and those who do not,” he says. “I get it, yes. I am a dancer, Gamora is not,” Star-Lord responds.

“You just need to find a woman who is pathetic … like you,” Drax clarifies, before forcing a bear hug on him.

The teaser closes with adorable shots of smiling baby Groot and Rocket.

He may be barely visible, but baby Groot also steals the spotlight in the first poster for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Director James Gunn revealed the “teaser poster” for the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios sequel Wednesday morning on his social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Aside from the tiny Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), the poster features Pratt’s Star-Lord (aka Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Henry Rooker’s Yondu, and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), while Bautista’s Drax and Karen Gillan’s Nebula stand in each corner, partly out of shot. The gang is shown leaning against a wall, ever so nonchalantly. Obviously.

When asked on Twitter why Mantis (played by newcomer Pom Klementieff) was absent from the poster, Gunn said “We’ll see her soon. As I said, this is a teaser poster.”

He then tweeted a closeup of the anthropomorphic tree, for those who missed him holding onto Star-Lord’s boot.

Yes, yes, in case you missed it… pic.twitter.com/vlGYBBtQn0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2016

Other new cast members include Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, and Kurt Russell.

The film is produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Nik Korda and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” hits theaters on May 5, 2017.