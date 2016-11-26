43 firefighters respond to south valley fire

At least two people and a dog were displaced after a Saturday morning house fire in the south valley.

A total of 43 firefighters from the Clark County and Henderson fire departments responded to 2004 Spiers Ave., near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, after multiple people reported a fire at the home just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a 2-story home with flames visible in the garage. The fire was so intense that two vehicles in the driveway had also caught fire.

The two people who were inside the home at the time managed to get out before fire crews arrived, and after the flames at the front of the house were extinguished the firefighters found a dog unharmed inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

