Ammon Bundy expected to testify at Oregon standoff trial next month

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge will let Ammon Bundy testify in the upcoming trial of seven defendants charged in the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

The leader of last year’s takeover sits in a Nevada jail, awaiting trial on charges stemming from a 2014 standoff with federal agents at his father’s ranch.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown said Friday she will work to ensure that Bundy is transferred to Portland to testify, but not if he argues the brief transfer will hurt his ability to prepare for his trial.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Brown wants Bundy’s time on the witness stand limited to what’s necessary.

Bundy testified for three days at his trial in Portland last fall, when he and six co-defendants were acquitted of federal conspiracy and weapons charges.

The second trial stemming from the 41-day occupation begins Feb. 14.