Posted 

Deliberations resume in Oregon standoff trial after juror replaced

Deliberations resume in Oregon standoff trial after juror replaced

web1_1004532192_bundy_010616c_14_0_7281967.jpg
Ammon Bundy, center left, arrives to speak at a news conference by the entrance of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Deliberations resume in Oregon standoff trial after juror replaced

web1_ap_16145729630386_7281967.jpg
Ryan Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in January near Burns, Oregon. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Deliberations resume in Oregon standoff trial after juror replaced

web1_ryan-and-ammon-bundy_7281967.jpg
Ryan Bundy, left, and Ammon Bundy. (AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Ore. — An alternate juror arrived at the federal courthouse in Portland, allowing deliberations to resume in the trial of Ammon Bundy and six co-defendants.

The woman from Central Oregon known as Juror No. 18 replaces a man who was dismissed after another juror questioned his impartiality.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown welcomed the new juror Thursday, and reminded the remaining jurors to disregard past deliberations and start over. She told them not to discuss why the alternate was needed.

The jury was in its fourth day of deliberations when Brown stopped them Wednesday.

The nine women and three men are expected to deliberate until 5:30 p.m. Thursday. If there’s no verdict, they will return Monday.

The seven defendants occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge last winter. They were charged with conspiring to impede Interior Department employees from doing their jobs.

 