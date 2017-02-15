3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 10 — VIDEO

It’s Day 10 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Lawmakers have now introduced over 400 bills. They’re voting bills out of committee and even giving bills floor votes.

Here’s what to watch for.

1. Increase youth unemployment act.AB175, which would increase Nevada’s minimum wage by $1.25 a year until it reaches $15 an hour for employers who don’t offer health insurance and $14 an hour for employers who offer health insurance, is up today in Assembly Commerce and Labor. Across the country, minimum wage increases have forced restaurants, manufactures and bookstores to close or move to other states. Nevada’s youth unemployment rate is 13.5 percent, almost double its rate for all ages, and this proposal would prevent many teens from getting their first job.

2. Diplomas for disabled students. Today in Assembly Education is AB64, which would create a new way for students with disabilities to receive a standard high school diploma. Currently, a student with disabilities who isn’t able to complete graduation requirements can receive an adjusted diploma for completing their individualized education plan. AB64 allows a disabled student to gain a standard diploma without completing the graduation requirements if their individual education plan team deems the student is proficient in the standards.

3. All mail elections.Senate Legislative Operations and Elections will consider SB93, a proposal by Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Henderson, to make off-year elections vote-by-mail only for cities. Cities would have the option of doing vote by mail or traditional voting. Unfortunately, voting-by-mail is much more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting.

