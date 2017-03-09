3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 32

Here are three things to watch for on Day 32 the 2017 Legislative Session:

1. Property tax hike. Local governments have asked for AB43, up in Assembly Taxation at 4 p.m. It would institute a 3 percent floor on yearly property tax increases.

2. Businesses going to pot. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, wants to authorize local governments to license businesses that allow the use of marijuana or want to allow the use of marijuana during a special event. SB236 is up in Senate Judiciary at 1:30 p.m.

3. Car-seat requirements.SB156, being heard in Senate Transportation at 8 a.m., would raise the age that Nevada requires children to ride in car seats from 5 to 7. Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, also wants to make a child not wearing a seat belt a primary offense and outlaw children under 13 from sitting in the front passenger’s seat, in most circumstances.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.