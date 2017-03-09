Posted date Updated 

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 32

video_8130998_0.mov
web1_indigenous-people-020817-bh-006_8130998.jpg
Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, addresses members of the Senate Government Affairs Committee during a meeting to discuss a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People Day at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_ridgeviewincident_012717bl_019_8130998.jpg
State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse participates in a legislative committee meeting at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By VICTOR JOECKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Here are three things to watch for on Day 32 the 2017 Legislative Session:

1. Property tax hike. Local governments have asked for AB43, up in Assembly Taxation at 4 p.m. It would institute a 3 percent floor on yearly property tax increases.

2. Businesses going to pot. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, wants to authorize local governments to license businesses that allow the use of marijuana or want to allow the use of marijuana during a special event. SB236 is up in Senate Judiciary at 1:30 p.m.

3. Car-seat requirements.SB156, being heard in Senate Transportation at 8 a.m., would raise the age that Nevada requires children to ride in car seats from 5 to 7. Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, also wants to make a child not wearing a seat belt a primary offense and outlaw children under 13 from sitting in the front passenger’s seat, in most circumstances.

