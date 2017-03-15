Posted date 

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 38

Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks, center, during Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, shares a laugh with members of the Senate Government Affairs Committee during a meeting to discuss a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People Day at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, left, speaks with Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, in the Senate Chambers during the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By VICTOR JOECKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Here are three things to watch on Day 38 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Concealed weapons for young vets. Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks wants to allow National Guard and Reserve service members who are 18 and over, but under 21, to carry a concealed firearm. AB118 is up in Assembly Judiciary at 8 a.m.

2. Transparency bill. It’s Sunshine Week, so it’s appropriate that SB170, sponsored by Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Government Affairs at 1 p.m. The bill seeks to improve the process of requesting public records.

3. Barber bill. Under SB206, Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, wants to put term limits on the members of the State Barbers’ Health and Sanitation Board and ease licensing requirements for those opening new barber schools. It’s up in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy at 8 a.m.

