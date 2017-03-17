3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 40

Here are three things to watch on Day 40 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Renaming McCarran. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, wants to rename McCarran International Airport as Harry Reid International Airport. SB174 is up in Senate Government Affairs at 1 p.m.

2. An energy smorgasbord.SB145, sponsored by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, deals with a number of energy issues, including allowing peak pricing, subsidizing hydrogen refueling stations, and incentives for solar energy systems that benefit low-income customers. It’s up in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy’s Subcommittee on Energy at 1 p.m.

3. Collaborative pharmacy. Senate Commerce, Labor and Energyis sponsoring and will consider SB260 at 8 a.m. It would define and authorize the collaborative practice of pharmacy.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.