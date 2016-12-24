Coroner IDs victims in 2 deadly Las Vegas crashes

The Clark County Coroner has identified two people who died Friday after separate crashes involving possible medical episodes.

Douglas Cahill, 66, crashed into a parked car near East Charleston Boulevard and South Bruce Street about 2:15 a.m. Friday. He told police he had health issues before he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Icel Dowling, also 66, drove over a curb and into the front yard of a home before crashing into a tree about 5 p.m. Friday. She also died at the hospital.

Police will not consider their deaths traffic-related fatalities until the coroner determines their causes of death.

