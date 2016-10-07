Lake Havasu City man pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash

A Lake Havasu City, Arizona, resident pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter, drunken driving and unlawful use of means of transportation charges in connection with a fatal collision that killed a 62-year-old man in January.

The guilty pleas by Nicholas Hasson, 23, came as part of an agreement with prosecutors that will resolve the criminal case short of trial.

Mohave County prosecutor Jacob Cote said Hasson did not have permission to drive his brother’s vehicle when he crashed it just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 19. Cote said Hasson was intoxicated and speeding at 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when the vehicle ran a red light and broadsided another at the intersection of S. Palo Verde and N. Acoma Boulevard.

The driver of the second vehicle, Joseph Morgan of Lake Havasu City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Hasson faces from 3 to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 4 by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Conn.