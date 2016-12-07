CCSD and Metro police to hold toy drive Saturday in Las Vegas

Clark County School District officials are hoping the public can help make the holiday season a little brighter for some children this weekend.

The school district and Metropolitan police departments will join forces for a toy drive Saturday in front of the Target store at 6480 Sky Pointe Drive, near U.S. Highway 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwestern Las Vegas.

The toy drive will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donated toys will be distributed across area schools to needy households.

“The holidays are a time for family and for celebrating, so with this event, we are promoting the gift of giving and sharing,” school district officer Robert Mayer said in a statement.

For more information, call Mayer at 702-366-5244.

