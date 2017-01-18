CCSD financial chief Thorn to resign after only 3 months

The financial chief of the Clark County School District will resign next week after barely three months on the job, leaving the district searching for an interim leader as it undergoes an exhaustive budgeting process for its massive reorganization.

Chief Financial Officer Nikki Thorn will resign effective Jan. 27, school board trustees learned in an email sent from Chief Operations Officer Rick Neal.

Thorn is the second finance leader to leave the budget department in six months during a critical transition period for the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

Facing a reorganization that must be rolled out by August, the district is in the midst of crafting individual school budgets.

“The Operational Services Division is working on finding an Interim Chief Financial officer and/or possibly a consultant to assist in the Business and Finance Division,” Neal wrote in the email.

The CFO position oversees 121 staff members in accounting, budgeting, payroll and other finance-related offices.

Thorn could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

