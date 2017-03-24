CCSD sets new calendar for 2017-18 school year

The Clark County School District will begin classes two weeks earlier next school year, with the first day of school set for Aug. 14.

The earlier start date will allow students to complete their testing before winter break, instead of taking tests after returning from a two-week break.

Classes will end earlier next school year, on May 22, 2018.

The changes apply to all district schools, as the 15 year-round schools will convert back to nine-month schools next year.

The district will begin taking online registrations for the 2017-2018 school year on April 17. Parents who do not have a computer at home can register on a computer at their child’s school.

Visit ccsd.net/calendar to view school year calendars for 2016-2017 through 2019-2020.

