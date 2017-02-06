CCSD struggles for solutions to special education teacher shortage

Ashlen Atkinson comes from a family of special education teachers.

That’s why it seemed natural for Atkinson, a first-year special education teacher at West Prep Academy in Las Vegas, to pursue the same career.

“As a kid, I enjoyed being the tutor in the classroom,” she said. “I would tutor the other students that might’ve been having difficulties with the material.”

Atkinson, a Las Vegas native and freshly-minted college graduate, wants to give back to her community by working with students. She felt particularly pulled to teaching those with special needs.

“I feel like those are the students that are most often neglected,” she said. “I feel like it’s necessary that they have someone working with them that’s passionate about their learning.”

Across the Clark County School District, classrooms desperately need more teachers like Atkinson. Of roughly 478 teaching vacancies, 204 of them — or about 43 percent — are special education positions.

It’s part of the ongoing shortage that the state faces, but one that’s not unique to Nevada. Across the nation, at least 42 states reported a teacher shortage in special education to the U.S. Department of Education this school year.

Those in the special education field have seen the shortage for decades — and are still searching for solutions.

IN RECRUITING, ‘MONEY FLIES’

Jayne Gray said she first got into special education when the government offered to pay back her student loans if she stayed in the field for five years. It was 1972, and her starting salary was $9,500 a year.

Special education teachers have a greater workload, she says, because of one thing: individualized education plans, commonly known as IEPs.

The plans are mandated by federal law and cater to the needs of each student. Special education teachers are regarded as captains of that effort, bringing all aspects of one student’s needs into a unique curriculum.

Every year, teachers must craft the plan after holding a meeting with parents, psychologists, speech therapists, or other service providers the child needs.

To Gray, who teaches autistic students at West Prep, that means finding time outside the classroom to write plans and organize meetings.

“It is so cumbersome,” said Gray, who has taught in four states for roughly 40 years. “(In) every district I’ve been, there’s no one there to help. It’s just left on you.”

Cynthia McCray, special education director for the district, said the field is particularly difficult because teachers must have additional skills.

“They have to have a deeper knowledge base related to the subject matter,” she said. “They have to know what recommendations that are going into the IEP would be appropriate or not.”

The district uses its own methods to attract teachers, offering certificate and licensing programs to those who are new to the field.

Statewide, other efforts have emerged to attract teachers of all kinds — with Nevada’s Victory School program, teachers can receive up to $3,000 in additional pay for coming to teach at schools like West Prep that have a high-poverty population.

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s proposed budget continues initiatives that aim to attract educators — including $5 million for the Teacher Incentive Fund that provides a stipend of up to $5,000 for newly hired teachers.

Yet after 40 years of teaching, McCray has a few other ideas for districts to fix the shortage — including proper support, mentoring, and a higher salary.

“What do they (do to) recruit them, what do they tell them other than, ‘You’ll feel really good about yourself working with kids with disabilities?’” she said. “That doesn’t fly with a lot of people, does it? Money flies.”

TEACHER PIPELINE

As with the general teacher shortage, the issue stems from not only recruiting people — but getting them to stay.

“If people leave, they leave in the first five to seven years of the teaching profession,” said Joseph Morgan, an assistant special education professor at UNLV. “Part of it is really drilling down into why might a person leave the field of special education.”

Another problem, too, is a critical shortage of university professors to train future special education teachers, he said.

In California, Gray said she saw many people enter the field while they tried to pursue other careers.

“I can’t tell you the number of times I sat down with aspiring actors in L.A. Unified and taught them how to do IEPs, and taught them how to do things because there were no resources telling these people how to be special educators,” she said.

As soon as they landed a part in the movie industry, Gray said, those teachers were gone.

But in Atkinson, there’s a strong conviction to follow in the path of her grandmother and cousin, both special education teachers.

She has no hesitation when asked whether she’ll stick around.

“Absolutely,” she said. “This is what I was meant to do with my life.”

