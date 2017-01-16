Deadline for Heart of Education Awards is Jan. 31

Nominations are still open for the second annual Heart of Education Awards, which recognizes outstanding Clark County teachers for their service in public education.

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, which hosts the Rogers Foundation event, is accepting nominations for teachers until Jan. 31. Roughly 800 teachers have been nominated for this year’s awards so far.

“Acknowledging the great work of our best educators will not only help us to retain these great teachers, but will help the (Clark County School District) in their efforts to recruit excellent new teachers,” Smith Center President and CEO Myron Martin said in a statement.

Twenty teachers will be awarded $5,000, a Heart of Education trophy and $1,000 to be used for an educational program of their choice at their school.

Three teachers will also win People’s Choice Awards, which carries a prize of $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second and $2,000 for third.

Nominations are accepted at TheHeartofEducation.org. More information is available at TheSmithCenter.com.

