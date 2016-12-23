Group against sanctuary status for UNLV calls meeting with university president ‘very productive’

A group of conservative students against the idea of UNLV being declared a sanctuary campus characterized a Thursday meeting with President Len Jessup as a “very productive” exchange.

“Jessup said that UNLV is committed to following federal law,” Jordan Escoto, co-founder of the newly formed Campus Conservatives group, said after the morning meeting. “And he stressed the point that it always has been.”

Two weeks ago, the group began circulating a petition online asking Jessup “to comply with federal law” and not declare the campus a sanctuary — or one that ensures protections for undocumented immigrant students who might fear deportation. Following the meeting, the group declared the petition, which had garnered more than 350 signatures, a “victory.”

Escoto and group co-founder Christina Zbejczyk, however, expressed disappointment that Jessup said the university administration would not make an official statement regarding its stance on the sanctuary campus issue.

The group went into the meeting optimistic that Jessup would have provided a more definitive stance.

“We would have obviously liked that,” Escoto said. “But we still consider our efforts to be successful.”

In a statement, Jessup said the meeting provided a “good conversation” and that “we remain committed to ensuring that all viewpoints are represented as conversations continue on this issue.”

“I am proud that our students are getting involved, advocating their position, and sharing their thoughts with us in a civil and respectful manner,” the statement continued. “We understand the uncertainty and concerns of students on this issue, and we will continue to do everything in our power to provide all of our students an environment of safety and success on campus. This is an issue that UNLV and universities across the nation are evaluating, and we continue to adhere to federal and state laws as we have in the past.”

Jessup, who is one of more than 550 college and university presidents who signed the Pomona College letter in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, met last week with a group of students in support of the sanctuary campus designation.

The meeting was set up after a contingent of about 50 students sent a letter to Jessup requesting that Jessup declare UNLV a sanctuary along with three other demands.

“Folks organizing for a sanctuary campus at UNLV were aware of the Campus Conservatives’ meeting with President Jessup,” Mariana Sarmiento, president of the UndocuNetwork at UNLV, who was present at last week’s meeting, said in a statement. “We are fighting for more than just a phrase and will continue to fight for undocumented students.”

According to Zbejczyk, she and other members of the UNLV Campus Conservatives consider the issue to be closed for the time being.

“We have heard what we wanted to hear from Jessup — that the campus is going to follow federal law,” Zbejczyk said. “If UNLV goes against the (Trump-Pence) administration, we will bring this up again. But as long as UNLV is following the law, we are pleased with that.”

