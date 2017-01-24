Multicampus district model, student union buildings listed as priorities for College of Southern Nevada

A multicampus district model and plans for three student union buildings were among priorities College of Southern Nevada President Michael Richards outlined Monday during a town hall with faculty and staff.

Richards believes the multicampus district model — a restructuring of the college’s three campuses — will better align with local workforce needs.

“The idea would be we would decentralize functions that are directly supporting students,” Richards said during the meeting, at the college’s Charleston Campus. “Providing a standard student experience, providing general education and entry -level courses at each of the campuses, and designated centers of excellence.”

Richards estimates the restructuring, which would add 15 full-time faculty members and 15 full-time staff members, would cost about $3.8 million. Some of that cost would be supported by a previously approved 4 percent fee increase that can be used to boost staff on each of the college’s campuses — North Las Vegas, Charleston and Henderson. The new model would also include a campus administrator for each location.

To improve the student experience, Richards proposed spending $80 million to build a new student union on each campus. The buildings would include dining areas, meeting rooms and conference areas for students. A student fee of $8 per credit hour, likely in perpetuity, would finance the new buildings, Richards said.

Richards presented an economic impact report, produced by Economic Modeling Specialist International, that found that CSN added $988 million to community income in fiscal 2014-15. The report shows that for every dollar students invest in CSN in out-of-pocket expenses, they receive a cumulative $2.10 in higher future earnings, amounting to an average of $352,000 in extra earnings over a lifetime.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.