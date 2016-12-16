Nevada Department of Education releases finalized graduation rates

Nevada’s finalized graduation rate for the class of 2016 stands at 73.6 percent, rising more than 2.5 percentage points since last year.

The Clark County School District’s rate is an official 74.9 percent, 2.8 percentage points higher than that of the class of 2015.

The Nevada Department of Education released the finalized numbers on Thursday, after releasing similar preliminary graduation rates in October.

Across the state, nine school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority improved their graduation rates this year.

Although English language learners showed the most significant improvement with a 10-point gain, the group still graduates at one of the lowest rates of all student subgroups at 42.6 percent.

Students with disabilities also have a low graduation rate of 29.3 percent.

“While the statewide average continues to trend up there is significant work to do to ensure that all Nevada students are college and career ready,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said. “The gaps in our graduation rate between groups of students are a call to action. For too many of our students the likelihood of graduation is a 50-50 proposition. That is unacceptable.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.