Nevada education officials plan workshop on CCSD concerns for system overhaul

Facing a lawsuit from the Clark County School District over a mandated reorganization effort, the state Department of Education plans to host a workshop focusing on concerns district officials have highlighted for months.

The Feb. 27 workshop will discuss the requirement to split district funding 80-20 between schools and central services, a proportion that will shift to 85-15 in following years. The district has argued that provision will require schools to take on more responsibilities in their budgets.

A weighted student funding, which assigns more per-pupil amounts to students who fall into one of four different categories, also will be discussed. The state already has a weight for special education students.

Those two issues are among several cited by the district in their criticisms of the overhaul.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said he wants to see the complete implementation of the reorganization.

“We’re just trying to be responsive,” Canavero said. “Trying to ensure that folks on the field who are working hard to make the implementation go (forward) know that we’re supportive and we’re willing to — in the face of evidence — make some adjustments that are consistent with the plan.”

The district and state have argued over who should create student weights for each category. The weights are critical to the creation of school-based budgets that are crafted based on the makeup of the student population.

Canavero hopes to clarify that the district can create its own weight for those students, since the state has not established weights for the three other categories.

The district said in a statement that it looks forward to discussing its concerns at the workshop.

