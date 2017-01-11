Nevada to receive a $2M, 3-year grant to improve career and technical education

Nevada is one of 10 states that will receive a $2 million, three-year grant from a J.P. Morgan Chase initiative that aims to improve career and technical education.

The New Skills for Youth program, done in partnership with the Council of Chief State School Officers, Advance CTE and Education Strategy Group, awarded the money to states that are making strides in building a strong career pathway for high school students.

“These 10 states are doing something new,” said Chris Minnich, executive director of the Council of Chief State School Officers. “They will transform education in their state to create career pathways for every child in every school, so all kids have the ability to pursue a high-skilled, good-paying career pathway.”

The program aims to address what J.P. Morgan Chase calls a “youth unemployment crisis,” and the skills workforce gap that Minnich said has existed across the country.

In Nevada, part of the grant will expand and replicate quality career programs, particularly in underperforming and rural schools, Deputy State Superintendent for Student Achievement Brett Barley said.

In a statement, Gov. Brian Sandoval said the Great Recession hit Nevada harder than any other state.

“The New Skills for youth grant is another wonderful resource that will help Nevada refocus and transform its economy,” he said.

