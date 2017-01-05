Posted Updated 

‘Elderly couple’ dies after fall from Silverton parking garage in apparent suicide

The Silverton hotel and casino (Google)

By RACHEL CROSBY
An “elderly couple” has died after a fall Wednesday night from the Silverton hotel-casino’s parking garage in an apparent suicide, a Metropolitan Police Department official said.

The couple was seen arriving at the 3333 Blue Diamond Road parking garage and parking on the fifth floor, the garage’s highest level, Metro Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

“They exited their vehicle, climbed onto the wall and jumped to the ground,” Jenkins said. Both died from their injuries.

At least part of the casino’s parking garage was closed after the incident.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the couple once their families have been notified.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 