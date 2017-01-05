‘Elderly couple’ dies after fall from Silverton parking garage in apparent suicide

An “elderly couple” has died after a fall Wednesday night from the Silverton hotel-casino’s parking garage in an apparent suicide, a Metropolitan Police Department official said.

The couple was seen arriving at the 3333 Blue Diamond Road parking garage and parking on the fifth floor, the garage’s highest level, Metro Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

“They exited their vehicle, climbed onto the wall and jumped to the ground,” Jenkins said. Both died from their injuries.

At least part of the casino’s parking garage was closed after the incident.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the couple once their families have been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.