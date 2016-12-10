Eric Hilton, founder of Three Square Food Bank, dies at age 83

Eric Michael Hilton, founder of the Three Square Food Bank and the youngest son of Hilton Hotels Corporation founder Conrad Hilton, died in his sleep early Saturday morning. He was 83.

Hilton began his carreer at his father’s company in 1949 and worked his way up to several key positions in the company before retiring as vice chairman emeritus in 1997.

Hilton leaves behind a legacy of empathy and education, having started the Las Vegas-based food bank in 2007 with his wife, Bibi.

“He went home sick one day, and he read in the news that the Clark County Food Bank was closing, and he said ‘not in my city,” said Anders Hansen, a program facilitator at Three Square and Hilton’s nephew.”He always wanted to help, always wanted to make a difference.”

Hilton also served as the director of the Little League Foundation of America for almost 45 years, and as the director of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation until his death.

Three Square CEO Brian Burton said Hilton was more than a founder and patriarch, he was a mentor and confidante.

“He always warmed the room with compassion and just a real understanding and empathy,” Burton said. “In the last few years of his life he turned his attention from building a business empire to building up people’s lives.”

Hilton is survived by his wife, Bibi; older brother Barron Hilton; four children; two stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; and his two beloved dogs.

