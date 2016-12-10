Fire crews put out 2 fires in same apartment building near UNLV

The Clark County Fire Department responded to two fires Friday afternoon in the same apartment building near UNLV.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the department responded to another fire in an apartment in that building.

About 4:18 p.m. the department responded to a fire in apartment 142 at the Mi Casita Apartments, 3600 Swenson St. While crews were battling that fire, a second one was reported in apartments 407 and 408, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said.

Both fires were quickly contained. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada assisted one person who was displaced due to water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no reported injuries. The cost of damages is unknown as of Friday evening.

The department responded to a fire at the same apartment building last night around 6:45 p.m. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is no indication the fires are connected, Haydu said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.