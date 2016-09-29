Posted Updated 

Small wildfire contained near Mary Jane Falls in Mount Charleston

web1_charlestonfire3_7111822.jpg
Firefighters extinguished a small wildfire near Mary Jane Falls at Mount Charleston on Sept. 29, 2016. (@ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

web1_charlestonfire1_7111822.jpg
web1_charlestonfire2_7111822.jpg
By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

U.S. Forest Service firefighters have contained a small wildfire that started Thursday morning near Mary Jane Falls in Mount Charleston.

Clark County reported that the fire was contained at 11:20 a.m. Thursday. The fire alarm office’s website shows that the fire began just after 7 a.m.

The Mary Jane Falls trail remains open to hikers.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 