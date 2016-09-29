Small wildfire contained near Mary Jane Falls in Mount Charleston

U.S. Forest Service firefighters have contained a small wildfire that started Thursday morning near Mary Jane Falls in Mount Charleston.

Clark County reported that the fire was contained at 11:20 a.m. Thursday. The fire alarm office’s website shows that the fire began just after 7 a.m.

The Mary Jane Falls trail remains open to hikers.

You may see smoke @ #MtCharleston from a small wildfire near #MaryJaneFalls. It is contained w/crews onscene. Mary Jane Falls Trail is open. pic.twitter.com/4JBMddl3gT — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 29, 2016

