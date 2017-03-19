Henderson teen killed in rollover crash at Lake Mead National Recreation Area identified

The Clark County coroner identified the teenager who died after a Friday afternoon rollover crash within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Kalob Michael Meyer, a 17-year-old from Henderson, died Friday after he was ejected from a pickup truck that rolled on Old Nelson’s Landing Road. The National Park Service said the pickup truck’s driver had been speeding and driving erratically when he lost control of the truck.

Meyer died from blunt-force injuries and mechanical asphyxia from being trapped under the truck, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The pickup truck’s driver was arrested for reckless driving.

Earlier this month, Outside Magazine named Lake Mead as the nation’s deadliest national park.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.