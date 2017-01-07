Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police officer involved in east valley crash

Las Vegas police officer involved in east valley crash

web1_metroweb_7733850.jpg
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was involved in a crash Friday evening.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Sloan Lane and East Sahara Avenue, police spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

Minor injuries are reported and medical personnel are en route, he said in a release. It is unknown who suffered minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed while the incident is investigated.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 