1 man dead in crash near Rio; Flamingo at Valley View remains closed

A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, near the Rio, Friday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The crash closed the intersection of West Flamingo and South Valley View Boulevard. Flamingo is closed in both directions between Hotel Rio Drive and Wynn Road.

Metro said a 48-year-old moped rider traveling east on Flamingo Road ran a red light and was hit by a gray Mazda. The Mazda was turning left from the westbound lanes of Flamingo on a green arrow, police Sgt. Richard Strader said.

The moped struck the right front of the vehicle and the rider was ejected. The driver of the Mazda stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Strader said.

The moped rider was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“We know that our fatalities, regularly for the last six years, have always gone up for these last three months,” Strader said. “We’re hoping we can change that trend.”

The intersection is expected to remain closed until about 10 a.m., he said.

The identity of the moped rider will be released when his next of kin have been notified.

This is the 89th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2016.

