Child struck, killed by vehicle in North Las Vegas neighborhood

A child is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas late Friday.

The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stanley Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and East Owens Avenue. A vehicle struck the child, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The child’s age was not known. The county coroner’s office will name the child once family has been notified.

It’s unclear whether the child was on the street or sidewalk when the crash happened. Stanley Avenue is a small residential road.

It’s also unclear if speed or impairment was a factor.

North Las Vegas police are investigating. Expect delays in the area.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Find @rachelacrosby on Twitter.