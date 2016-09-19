Las Vegas police ask for help in locating missing man

Metro is seeking help from the public in locating an endangered missing person, 19-year-old Christopher Campbell of Las Vegas.

Campbell has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, is schizophrenic and suffers from seizures. Going without medication could risk his life, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said. He was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

According to Metro, Campbell is white, has green eyes and brown hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt with a logo, blue jeans and black slipper shoes.

Metro urges anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts to contact them at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2709.

