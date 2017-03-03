Posted Updated 

Bomb scare at Creech Air Force Base shuts US 95 for 2 1/2 hours

Bomb scare at Creech Air Force Base shuts US 95 for 2 1/2 hours

web1_creech95_8097366.jpg
Motorists merge into 95 North near Creech Air Force Base after the highway has reopened after a bomb threat at the base. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Bomb scare at Creech Air Force Base shuts US 95 for 2 1/2 hours

web1_creech_web_8097366.jpg
A remotely piloted vehicle takes off from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs on Dec. 21, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Air Force security forces responded Friday to suspected explosive material at the main entrance gate to Creech Air Force Base, prompting authorities to shut down nearby U.S. Highway 95 in both directions for about 2 1/2 hours.

The incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. after a military dog at the base gate “alerted to a threat” during a routine vehicle inspection, said 1st Lt. Annabel Monroe, a spokeswoman for the 432nd Wing at the base 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The threat was unfounded, no arrests were made and no one was detained, according to a statement from the 432nd Wing. The highway was reopened after the investigation was concluded.

Closing the highway when military dogs detect possible explosives is standard operating procedure, Monroe said.

The base is a hub for U.S. military drone aircraft operations.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

 