Bomb scare at Creech Air Force Base shuts US 95 for 2 1/2 hours

Air Force security forces responded Friday to suspected explosive material at the main entrance gate to Creech Air Force Base, prompting authorities to shut down nearby U.S. Highway 95 in both directions for about 2 1/2 hours.

The incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. after a military dog at the base gate “alerted to a threat” during a routine vehicle inspection, said 1st Lt. Annabel Monroe, a spokeswoman for the 432nd Wing at the base 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The threat was unfounded, no arrests were made and no one was detained, according to a statement from the 432nd Wing. The highway was reopened after the investigation was concluded.

State highway 95 reopened after a bomb threat at Creech AFB shuts down the highway in both directions. #RJnowpic.twitter.com/vL6oyjgf8U — Michael Quine (@Vegas88s) March 3, 2017

Closing the highway when military dogs detect possible explosives is standard operating procedure, Monroe said.

The base is a hub for U.S. military drone aircraft operations.

