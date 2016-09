Veterans, National Guard members, reservists and transitioning service members can explore job opportunities Wednesday at the Las Vegas Veteran Hiring Expo & Summit.

The summit, sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Economic Communities Initiative, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Innevation Center, 6795 S. Edmond St., Las Vegas.

More than 4,000 job opportunities will be available from 30 employers and resource providers from local and national organizations.