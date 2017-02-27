Nonprofit offers free ‘recreational therapy’ for veterans, first-responders

To mark its fourth anniversary, the nonprofit Horses4Heroes will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Floyd Lamb Park at which veterans, caregivers and first-responders can participate in both unmounted exercises with horses and horseback rides for stress relief.

Veterans or anyone with military identification receive free admission to the Las Vegas park, 9200 Tule Springs Road, is free for veterans or anyone with military identification. Caregivers and first-responders wishing to participate in the “recreational therapy” event can request a waiver of the $6 park admission fee by emailing events@horses4heroes.org.

In addition to unmounted exercises and horseback rides for people who weigh 225 pounds or less, other activities include fishing, wheelchair tours of the park, yoga, tractor-pulled hay rides and interactions with farm animals.

