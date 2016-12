As the national anthem plays, a sailor raises the colors on the bow of the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Monday morning. Veterans, family members and dignitaries are converging on the site of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack that drew the United States into World War II in advance of Wednesday’s 75th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)