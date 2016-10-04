Mohave County sheriff identifies man killed in ATV accident

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a northwest Arizona resident killed in an ATV accident southeast of Meadview on Sept. 30.

Gilbert Dunn, 81, Meadview, on the southeast corner of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, was dead at the scene of the accident just before 1 p.m., spokeswoman Trish Carter said.

Dunn was ascending about a 70 percent incline when the front wheels raised and his off-road vehicle flipped and rolled down the hill about 100 feet, coming to rest on top of him, she said.

She said Dunn was scouting for gold prospecting locations at the time of the accident and that he was not wearing a helmet.