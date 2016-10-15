4 killed, 8 injured after car goes off San Diego bridge

Authorities say a car went off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashed into a park, leaving four people dead and at least 4 critically injured.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at Chicano Park shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesman for the city’s Fire-Rescue Department said four people were declared dead at the scene.

Lee Swanson said eight people were injured: four of them suffered major traumas and the other four had minor injuries. He said several more were evaluated by medics at the park.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and both sides of the bridge are closed to traffic.

The park is located beneath the bridge in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in central San Diego.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.