California man pleads guilty to providing rifles in San Bernardino terror attack

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California man has pleaded guilty to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terror attack.

The plea agreement between 25-year-old Enrique Marquez Jr. and prosecutors was accepted Thursday by a federal judge in Riverside, California.

In addition to providing material support to terrorists, Marquez also pleaded guilty to conspiring with one of the San Bernardino shooters in plots for mass killings that were never carried out.

The December 2015 attack also wounded 22 people at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees.

Husband-and-wife assailants Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunfight with authorities later that day.

Marquez of Riverside is the only person criminally charged in the attack.

Prosecutors said Marquez acknowledged being a “straw buyer” when he purchased two AR-15 rifles from a sporting goods store that were used in Farook’s attack on the meeting of his work colleagues.

Prosecutors have said Marquez agreed to buy the weapons because the attackers feared Farook’s Middle Eastern appearance might arouse suspicion.

Marquez also acknowledged plotting with Farook in 2011 and 2012 to massacre college students and gun down motorists on a gridlocked Southern California freeway, though those attacks never occurred.

Marquez said he backed out of the plot after four men in the area were arrested on terrorism charges in late 2012, the FBI has said in court documents.

Marquez and Farook met in 2005 after Marquez moved next door to Farook’s family in Riverside, about 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

Farook began educating his new friend about his Muslim faith and Marquez converted in 2007.