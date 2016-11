KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman girl was killed in an off-road recreational vehicle accident Wednesday near Wikieup in western Arizona.

The Mohave County sheriff’s office said the ATV crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the Burro Creek crossing.

The sheriff’s office said a 12-year-old girl had a broken arm when the ATV she was operating struck a bank and flipped. Her 11-year-old sister was dead at the accident scene.

Police withheld the name of the girl who died.