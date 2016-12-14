Posted 

Newtown marks 4th anniversary of Sandy Hook tragedy

In this Dec. 14, 2012 file photo, Carlee Soto uses a phone to get information about her sister, Victoria Soto, a teacher at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, after gunman Adam Lanza killed 26 people inside the school, including 20 children. Victoria Soto, 27, was among those killed. (Jessica Hill/AP)

In this Friday, Dec. 14, 2012 file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where Adam Lanza fatally shot 27 people, including 20 children. (Jessica Hill/APe)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Newtown is planning to mark the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting with a moment of silence.

It was Dec. 14, 2012, when a troubled 20-year-old gunman shot his way into the Connecticut schoolhouse and killed 20 children and six educators. Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother before driving to the school, and then killed himself after the rampage.

The town typically does not hold an official memorial event on the anniversary of the tragedy, but prayer services are planned for Wednesday and a counseling center will be open for extended hours.

 

First Selectman Pat Llodra has asked town employees to refrain from doing any work, including answering phones, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to mark the time when the shootings took place.

 