Orlando Pulse nightclub owner doesn’t want to sell anymore

Heather Raleigh (L) and Paige Metelka make a heart shape as they pose during a photo shoot outside Pulse nightclub following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Orlando Police officers direct family members away from a fatal shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016. Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Pulse nightclub sign is pictured following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, U.S. on June 21, 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by first responders and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., fourth from left, pauses as she carries a bouquet of flowers as she visits a memorial outside of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Friday, July 22, 2016, which was the site of a June 12 shooting that killed 49 people. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The more than 430 fundraisers posted on the GoFundMe website after the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando, Fla., have exposed weaknesses inherent in these popular do-it-yourself charity campaigns. (John Raoux/The Associated Press)

A marcher raises a placard as members of the community gather on the Las Vegas Strip to show their solidarity for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A marcher raises a flag as members of the community gather on the Las Vegas Strip to show their solidarity for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ORLANDO, Fla. — The owner of the Florida nightclub where the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place said Monday that she is no longer interested in selling the property to the city of Orlando.

Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma said in a statement that she can’t walk away from the property, where 49 people were killed and dozens more injured during a massacre last June. Gunman Omar Mateen, who was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Poma said she plans to use the space to create a “sanctuary of hope” and a welcoming area where people can reflect on those affected by the tragedy.

“I feel a personal obligation to ensure that a permanent space at Pulse be created so that all generations to come will remember those affected by, and taken on, June 12,” she said.

 

Last month, the city of Orlando announced plans to purchase Pulse and eventually convert it into a memorial. The city had planned to pay $2.25 million for the gay nightclub property.

City spokeswoman Cassandra Lafser said in a statement that city officials respect Poma’s decision “and are hopeful the Pulse site continues to be a place of hope and healing that honors the victims.”

Since the June massacre, dozens of people stop by each day to lay flowers, stuffed animals or candles outside the nightclub located south of downtown.

City staffers will continue to research how other communities have built memorials to tragedies, Lafser said.

“We believe it is important for the community to have input into a memorial that honors the victims and pays tribute to the resiliency of Orlando,” she said.

 