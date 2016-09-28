Police investigating origins of mysterious pool of human blood in Arizona town

Bullhead City, Arizona, police are asking the public to help solve a mystery. A pool of human blood was discovered in the middle of the 2800 block of Easy Street just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police don’t know whether they’re investigating a crime, a medical event or possibly a hoax.

“Some personal items including a purple Los Angeles ball cap, size 10 gray/black Crocs-style shoes, white bandana, cellphone battery, lighter and keys were collected from the scene,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200.