Posted Updated 

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-039_7715360.jpg
The remains from a vault built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-034_7715360.jpg
The cracked ground at Frenchman Flat on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-033_7715360.jpg
The remains of a bridge built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-017_7715360.jpg
Darwin Morgan, spokesman for the Nevada National Security Site, discusses the crater formed from the Sedan nuclear test on July 6, 1962. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-038_7715360.jpg
The remains from a vault built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-037_7715360.jpg
The cracked ground at Frenchman Flat on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-036_7715360.jpg
Twisted metal from a domed structure built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-035_7715360.jpg
Twisted metal from a domed structure built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-032_7715360.jpg
The remains of a bridge built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-031_7715360.jpg
The remains of a bridge built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-030_7715360.jpg
The remains of a bridge built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-029_7715360.jpg
The remains of a bridge built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-028_7715360.jpg
The remains of a bridge built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-027_7715360.jpg
The gas gun at the JASPER experimental complex on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-026_7715360.jpg
Control technician Marc Krubsack, left, with National Securities Technologies, works with the gas gun at the JASPER experimental complex on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-025_7715360.jpg
Control technician Marc Krubsack, right, with National Securities Technologies, works with the gas gun at the JASPER experimental complex on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-024_7715360.jpg
JASPER complex manager George Salyer, with National Securities Technologies, works with the gas gun on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-023_7715360.jpg
JASPER complex manager George Salyer, with National Securities Technologies, discusses features of the control room on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-022_7715360.jpg
JASPER complex manager George Salyer, right, with National Securities Technologies, and Darwin Morgan, left, spokesman for the Nevada National Security Site, points out features of the gas gun chamber at the JASPER experimental facility on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-021_7715360.jpg
Darwin Morgan, spokesman for the Nevada National Security Site, points out features of the gas gun chamber at the JASPER experimental facility on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-020_7715360.jpg
Darwin Morgan, spokesman for the Nevada National Security Site, points out features of the gas gun chamber at the JASPER experimental facility on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-019_7715360.jpg
Control technician Marc Krubsack, with National Securities Technologies, works in the control room at the JASPER experimental complex on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-018_7715360.jpg
The gas gun at the JASPER experimental complex on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-016_7715360.jpg
The crater formed from the Sedan nuclear test on July 6, 1962. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-015_7715360.jpg
The diagnostics canister tower with cable reels at Icecap Ground Zero on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-013_7715360.jpg
The diagnostics canister tower with cable reels at Icecap Ground Zero on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-012_7715360.jpg
The diagnostics canister tower with cable reels at Icecap Ground Zero on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-011_7715360.jpg
The diagnostics canister tower with cable reels at Icecap Ground Zero on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-010_7715360.jpg
The diagnostics canister tower with cable reels at Icecap Ground Zero on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-009_7715360.jpg
The tower for lowering the diagnostics canister for the Icecap nuclear test stands behind cable reels, Jan. 11, 2017, on Yucca Flat at the Nevada National Security Site. The joint U.S.-United Kingdom Icecap test was set for detonation in 1992 but was put on hold by a moratorium after the last full-scale U.S. nuclear test, Divider, on Sept. 23, 1992. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-008_7715360.jpg
A worker walks to the elevator shaft at the U1a Complex on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-007_7715360.jpg
A hawk rests on a broken frence at Frenchman Flat on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-006_7715360.jpg
The remains from a vault built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-005_7715360.jpg
The remains from a vault built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-004_7715360.jpg
Structures built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-003_7715360.jpg
Structures built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-002_7715360.jpg
Atomic testing viewing area historic site overlooking Frenchman Flat on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-011117-bh-001_7715360.jpg
Wooden observation benches once used to view nuclear detonation tests overlooking Frenchman Flat on Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuke-test-1-043097_173461_7715360.jpg
Mock-up of a nuclear device (center) at the site of a underground nuke test canceled in 1992. May 30, 1997. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nukechallenges_052516jk_0007_7715360.jpg
Dr. C. Paul Robinson, president emeritus and director of Sandia Laboratories, presents on a panel discussion presented by the National Atomic Testing Museum titled "21st Century Global Nuclear Challenges" at UNLV on Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_img_0247_7715360.jpg
Former Department of Energy defense programs chief Troy Wade, seen Jan. 13, 2017, at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, says the U.S. nuclear weapons program "is not in as good as shape as it ought to be." (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nukechallenges_052516jk_0013_7715360.jpg
Dr. C. Paul Robinson, president emeritus and director of Sandia Laboratories, presents on a panel discussion presented by the National Atomic Testing Museum titled "21st Century Global Nuclear Challenges" at UNLV on Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nukechallenges_052516jk_0012_7715360.jpg
Dr. Siegfried Hecker, director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory and research professor at Stanford University, presents on a panel discussion presented by the National Atomic Testing Museum titled "21st Century Global Nuclear Challenges" at UNLV on Wednesday, May 25, 2016.( Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nukechallenges_052516jk_0008_7715360.jpg
Dr. Siegfried Hecker, director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory and research professor at Stanford University, presents on a panel discussion presented by the National Atomic Testing Museum titled "21st Century Global Nuclear Challenges" at UNLV on Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nukechallenges_052516jk_0010_7715360.jpg
Dr. Robert Kuckuck, former director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, presents on a panel discussion presented by the National Atomic Testing Museum titled "21st Century Global Nuclear Challenges" at UNLV on Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nukechallenges_052516jk_0011_7715360.jpg
Dr. Robert Kuckuck, former director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, presents on a panel discussion presented by the National Atomic Testing Museum titled "21st Century Global Nuclear Challenges" at UNLV on Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuclear-testing-jan22-17_7715360.jpg
Scientists from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico conducted Grable, an atmospheric nuclear test involving an artillery projectile, on May 25, 1953, at Frenchman Flat on what was then called the Nevada Proving Grounds. The blast produced an equivalent TNT explosive yield of 15 kilotons. There were 100 atomic bomb tests conducted in the air at the proving grounds and the Nevada Test Site, now called the Nevada National Security Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Department of Energy photo)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_test_site_icecap1_121100_7715360.jpg
Built in 1992 for an underground nuclear test, the Icecap Tower at the Nevada Test Site is located about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_test_site_icecap3_121100_7715360.jpg
Former Nevada Test Site Manager Nick Aquilina kneels on diagnostic cables leading to the Icecap Tower at the Nevada Test Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, in the fall of 2000. (FILE/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuke-test-2-043097_173462_7715360.jpg
Top of an underground nuclear test tunnel. test was canceled in 1992. March 30, 1997. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nuke-test-4-043097_173464_7715360.jpg
Plastic covered cables for Underground nuke test "Icecap" cancelled in 1992. March 30, 1997. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_argus-probe--1-_7715360.jpg
In a subcritical experiment, laser beams emanating inside a miniature sphere of plutonium, or “pin dome” arrangement, allow scientists to detect data in the split-second it takes for an explosion to compress the sphere. (National Security Technologies photo)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nf-2125_7715360.jpg
Electronic cables and equipment at a drill site on the DOE's Nevada Test Site where preparations are underway for an underground nuclear test, October 1981. (National Nuclear Security Administration)

Trump’s tweets raise specter of resumed nuclear tests in Nevada

web1_nf-1679_7715360.jpg
Final test preparations at a drill site on the DOE's Nevada Test Site. Prior craters from underground tests dot the landscape. October 1981. (National Nuclear Security Administration)

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s been nearly 25 years — 8,887 days, to be precise — since the United States last detonated a nuclear bomb beneath the Nevada desert. A tweet last month by President Donald Trump has many Americans wondering whether that long hiatus is about to end.

Policy experts, scientists and foes of nuclear weapons are divided on the implications of Trump’s Twitter vow last month that the United States will “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” on his watch. Some predict it could signal a rekindled arms race.

But they agree what it would mean if an expansion includes adding new types of weapons to the U.S. nuclear arsenal: the resumption of some form of testing at the Nevada National Security Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

As with many of the new president’s 140-character policy statements, the details of the new administration’s stance on nuclear weapons are not yet clear.

In a congressional hearing Thursday, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry — Trump’s pick to replace outgoing Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz — said he’ll be focused on “continuing to protect and modernize the nation’s nuclear stockpile.”

“As a former Air Force pilot during the days of the Cold War, I understand the deterrent value of our nuclear weapons system and the value of the vital role they play in keeping the peace,” said Perry, 66.

But when Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., asked Perry for assurances that Perry would support a ban on nuclear testing, the nominee declined to take the bait.

“I think anyone would be of the opinion that if we don’t ever have to test another nuclear weapon that would be a good thing, not just for the United States but for the world,” he said.

In response to a query from the Review-Journal, Perry’s spokesman, Marc Palazzo, declined to elaborate on the nominee’s view of what modernizing the nuclear stockpile should entail.

TESTING MORATORIUM

Since the last, full-scale test at the sprawling Nevada site — Divider, on Sept. 23, 1992 — scientists have certified the safety and reliability of U.S. nuclear weapons with physics tools and by detonating tiny bits of plutonium in underground “subcritical” experiments.

The moratorium on full-scale testing announced by President George H.W. Bush after Divider has been extended by all presidents through the Obama administration, meaning a generation of Americans has grown up without ever hearing or reading reports of a domestic nuclear test.

The most palpable reminders of that bygone arms race era are the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas and the tower for the test that was to have followed Divider – known as Icecap – standing forlornly amid tumbleweeds on the security site’s desolate Yucca Flat. How underground nuclear weapons tests work (Gabriel Utasi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

But some U.S. nuclear policy experts believe testing should resume, though on a smaller scale than the big underground blasts and preceding atmospheric tests conducted at the site and over the Pacific Ocean in the 1950s.

Former Ambassador C. Paul Robinson, chief negotiator for the Geneva nuclear testing talks during the Reagan administration, said Trump’s tweet gives rise to the possibility the new president will break the moratorium with low-yield testing — “on the order of a kiloton.”

Such a test would be about 1/150th the size allowed under the 1974 Threshold Test Ban Treaty and “wouldn’t shake any hotels in Las Vegas,” he said.

Robinson, speaking by phone from his home in Boulder County, Colorado, said testing might be needed to give Trump or future commanders-in-chief assurance that the weapons will still work.

Plutonium, the substance that powers nuclear bombs, appears to be holding up fairly well in the U.S. stockpile, based on experiments conducted at the Nevada site.

‘YOU’RE GOING TO LIVE WITH UNCERTAINTY’

But according to Robinson, plutonium in America’s last-generation weapons continues to degrade, so at some point testing will be needed to assure the stockpile is reliable.

“If you don’t test, you’re going to live with uncertainty,” he said. “Quantifying that uncertainty is where were are right now with (science-based) stockpile stewardship.”

He also says that the testing moratorium has stifled research of new nuclear weapons, noting that Russia claims to have developed a new family of nuclear warheads “that are supposedly pure fusion.”

“We would be catching up” if the U.S. resumed testing of new classes of weapons, he said.

Several other nuclear weapons experts interviewed by the Review-Journal shared Robinson’s views.

Kathleen Bailey, senior associate at the National Institute for Public Policy, said low-yield testing merits consideration, though not full-scale testing.

She believes, though, the benefits of such testing depend on “two hard-nosed assessments.”

“One is to assess whether very low-yield testing would provide significant technological advantage to our weapons-design capabilities and stockpile reliability,” she said by email. “The other is to assess the level at which the Russians and, probably, the Chinese have been testing at in order to interpret the (Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty) properly.”

Bailey was referring to an international treaty that would ban all nuclear explosions, whether for military or for peaceful purposes. The treaty has never been ratified by all the signatories, including the U.S., and many potential nuclear-capable countries have not signed it. But all nations except North Korea have abided by their interpretation of the treaty since 1999.

Bailey said the United States interprets the treaty to allow for only “zero-yield” tests, such as the subcritical experiments. But because those words are not in the treaty or agreed to in negotiations, the possibility exists that other countries have been conducting tests that produce low yields, she said.

PRO NUKES AND NO NUKES

Troy Wade, of Las Vegas, who served as the Department of Energy’s defense programs chief during the Reagan administration, said he favors resumption of nuclear weapons testing because he fears the U.S. program “is not in as good as shape as it ought to be.”

“What do you do? Do you just start testing again? A lot of people would like to see that happen,” said Wade, who oversaw more than 15 facilities where nuclear weapons were researched, developed, tested and produced in 1987 and 1988.

“Do you do that knowing that the minute you do other countries are going to end up testing or attempting to test?” Wade said last week at the National Atomic Testing Museum.

The international reaction if the U.S. resumed testing also would be accompanied by a domestic outpouring from opponents of nuclear weapons.

One of the harshest critics, anti-war activist Daniel Ellsberg, says he believes it is “very, very unlikely” the Trump administration will resume full-scale nuclear weapons testing.

“I would say it would be disastrous for the world” because India and Pakistan, which have atomic bomb capability, would also resume testing to develop more powerful and devastating hydrogen bombs, said Ellsberg, a former Marine officer and Rand Corp. consultant who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, a secret defense study about U.S. political and military involvement in the Vietnam War.

RACE TO BUILD ‘DOOMSDAY MACHINES’

“In a few years India would have an H-bomb and that would raise the stakes very dramatically,” he predicted, adding that other countries also would be expected to start working on their own “doomsday machines.”

That would not bode well for world stability. “It raises the risk of causing a large war,” Ellsberg said by phone from his home in Kensington, California.

Marylia Kelley, of the San Francisco Bay Area anti-nukes group Tri-Valley Communities Against a Radioactive Environment, is not at all certain that Trump won’t order a resumption of testing, saying the new president’s tweet “worries me.”

“It appears to foreshadow an unfortunate acceleration of a potentially catastrophic new nuclear arms race,” she said.

Noting that the U.S. already has embarked on a 30-year, $1 trillion effort to design, develop and produce new and modified nuclear warheads and delivery systems, she said was frightened to read about a follow-up comment Trump reportedly made to explain his tweet, saying that the U.S. will “outmatch” other countries in the event of an arms race.

“This is dangerous in the extreme — a future in which our children and grandchildren cower under desks in new ‘duck-and-cover’ drills is not a future we should seek,” she said.

Kelley was among the thousands who converged on the Nevada Test Site in the waning years of full-scale nuclear testing to protest and hold vigils at Peace Camp, near the road leading to the Nevada National Security Site’s Mercury entrance. More than 15,740 protesters were arrested there in civil disobedience trespass actions from 1986 through 1994.

If U.S. nuclear weapons testing resumes at any level, Kelley promises a resumption of protests.

“We’ll get the band back together,” she said.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Find him on Twitter: @KeithRogers2

Science-based stockpile stewardship

Nuclear testing photoSince 1997, U.S. scientists have certified the safety and reliability of the nation's nuclear weapons by conductingsubcritical experiments — those that don't erupt into nuclear chain reactions — by detonating tiny bits of plutonium inchambers in a vast tunnel system at the bottom of a deep shaft at the U1a complex at the Nevada National Security Site.Other physics tools, including the JASPER (Joint Actinide Shock Physics Experimental Research) gas gun facility at theNevada site; lasers that implode deuterium-tritium target spheres at the National Ignition Facility at the Livermore,California national laboratory; the DARHT (Dual-Axis Radiographic Hydrodynamic Test) facility at the Los Alamos, NewMexico national lab; and the Z pulsed-power facility at Sandia National Laboratories also are used to generate data foranalysis using supercomputers to ensure that the nation's nuclear arsenal remains viable.

Source: National Nuclear Security Administration Photo: National Security Technologies

 