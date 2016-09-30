Las Vegas businessman Kyle James Stephens, ex-assemblywoman Stephanie Smith appointed to Assembly

It took Clark County commissioners just 10 minutes Friday to appoint two temporary Assembly members for a special session of the Nevada Legislature.

Stephanie Smith, a Democrat and former assemblywoman, will represent Assembly District 1. Kyle James Stephens, a Republican recommended by his party’s Assembly leadership, will represent Assembly District 5.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has said he will call a special session no earlier than Oct. 7 and no later than Oct. 13, pending conversations with legislative leaders. Lawmakers are expected to consider hotel room tax increases to fund a stadium and a Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, as well as a sales tax increase to fund the hiring of more police officers.

All three proposals were recommended by the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee.

The commission followed suggestions from Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Susan Brager for the appointments because their districts include the Assembly districts at issue.

Commissioners did not discuss the applicants Friday. Kirkpatrick and Brager said they had interviewed nearly all of the applicants prior to making their recommendations.

Kirkpatrick offered Smith, 59, because of her experience serving on the Assembly and North Las Vegas City Council.

“Stephanie has been there before, she understands the process, and it’s going to be tenuous at times,” Kirkpatrick said of the coming special legislative session. “She understands what that pressure is like and she will ask the hard questions like I would.”

Brager suggested Stephens because she “wasn’t looking for a ‘yes person.’”

“I’m hoping that this person would stand up for what is right on the three issues that are coming forward,” she said.

Stephens, 60, is an account representative at Brady Industries, a hospitality supply company in Las Vegas. He has been involved in the Republican Party and its Nevada campaigns and has served on the Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.

Kirkpatrick, a Democrat, represented Assembly District 1 in the Legislature for years. She resigned in August 2015 when she was appointed to the County Commission.

Assembly District 5 was vacated by Erv Nelson in February. He lost a bid for a state Senate seat in the June Republican primary.

The Legislature will consider public financing for a 65,000-seat domed NFL stadium in the county. The project, estimated to cost $1.9 billion, would require an increase in the county hotel room tax to finance $750 million in stadium construction costs over 33 years. The deal would require the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman Sheldon Adelson, Majestic Realty and the NFL’s Oakland Raiders to pay the remainder of the construction costs and any cost overruns.

If lawmakers approve the room tax increase, the Raiders have promised to seek relocation to Las Vegas at January’s NFL owners meetings.

Lawmakers also will consider funding $1.4 billion in improvements to the Las Vegas Convention Center through a separate room tax increase, as well as a bill that would allow Clark County commissioners to further increase the sales tax to fund the hiring of more police officers.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.