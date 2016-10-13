Nevada Assembly authorizes sales tax increase for more Clark County police

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly on Thursday made quick work of a bill authorizing the Clark County Commission to raise the sales tax to fund more police officers both in the gaming corridor and county-wide.

Assembly Bill 1, requiring only a simple majority vote, passed on a 35-7 vote.

It now goes to the Senate for review. The Senate is not expected to convene until 2 p.m. Thursday when it will consider the measure.

AB1 would allow the Clark County Commission to raise the county sales tax by one-tenth of a percentage point to hire more officers. A two-thirds vote of the commission would be required for approval.

The major bill of the session, Senate Bill 1, which would providing public funding for a $1.4 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center and a $1.9 billion 65,000-seat domed stadium, passed the Senate on Tuesday on a 16-5 vote.

That bill will be the primary focus of the Assembly and could see a vote later Thursday. It will require a two-thirds vote, or 28 of 42 lawmakers, to head to Sandoval for his signature.

With 3,000 new residents moving to Las Vegas each month, the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee agreed to support the measure for more police officers, and it was included by Gov. Brian Sandoval in the proclamation calling lawmakers into special session.

There was some testimony in opposition, with concerns expressed by some Assembly members about using the sales tax as a funding source since it hits low-income residents disproportionately.

About 25 percent of the sales tax would be paid by tourists.

Other critics said there was no rush to consider the bill in a special session and said it could be considered when the Legislature convenes for its regular session in 2017.

But Assemblyman David Gardner, R-Las Vegas, said there is urgency for the bill, citing a litany of violent crimes that happened recently in Southern Nevada. The funding is needed now and it will take nine months to get more police in his district, he said.

“I need them now,” Gardner said.

Assembly Majority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas, said he opposed the “more cops” funding in 2013 because he did not believe there was enough accountability.

But the new measure has protections, he said.

“While some of the money will be used for a much needed presence in the resort corridor to protect the employees and visitors of the Strip, the vast majority of funds will be used to hire police officers that will protect residents throughout Clark County,” Anderson said.

The sales tax increase would generate about $39 million, with $7.9 million going to the Las Vegas resort corridor with 66 new officers; $31.3 million would go community-wide for 245 new officers.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the funding is crucial to reaching a targeted ratio of 2.0 officers per 1,000 residents. The ratio is just above 1.7 this year.

“I cannot provide a 24-7 boots-on-the-ground presence without more police officers,” Lombardo said in testimony on the measure in the Assembly on Monday.

