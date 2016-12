A pedestrian fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Bullhead City police said the incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was identified as Amber Lee Currier, 47, of Bullhead City. Police said Currier was in the roadway, trying to cross state Route 95, when she was struck at the Retail Way intersection by a Dodge Challenger.

Currier was pronounced dead at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

No further information was available.